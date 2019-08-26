|
|
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Burns, 97, a lifelong resident of Freeland, passed away peacefully Aug. 14 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Born in Sandy Run, she was the daughter of the late John "Jake" Matas and Veronica Bierosh Matas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas B. Burns, in 1987; daughter, Elizabeth Martyak, in 1998; infant son, Timothy; and sisters, Mary Hludzik, Leona Stivers and Magdelen Tabino.
Betty was a devoted wife, attentive mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, caring sister and aunt. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her vibrancy and tenderness, keen perception, understanding and protective nature are all attributes that contributed to her endearing ways.
During her lifetime, she served as treasurer of the Deborah Heart and Lung Foundation, Hazleton chapter; and was a member of St. Ann's Church Altar and Rosary Society and Chicken Pluckers club.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Wiest, Hazle Twp.; son, Thomas Burns, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.,. with whom she resided for the past four years; sister, Joan Staruch, Hazleton; and son-in-law, Gave Martyak, Colorado.
Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren who affectionately called her Be-Be, Gregg Martyak (Jackie), Megan Zwick (Josh), Scott Wiest, Carrie Merchant (Dan), Kieran Wiest, Jonathan Martyak (Jenna) and Timothy Wiest; great-grandchildren, Jayla, Ben, Ian, Cam, Nate, Kassidy and Neve; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.
Interment will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.
Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass in the church.
Memorial donations may be made to SoFia (South Florida Institute on Aging), 2038 N. Dixie Highway 201, Wilton Manors, FL 33305.
Funeral arrangements are under the supervision of McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 26, 2019