A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth M. "Betty" Burns, 97, a lifelong resident of Freeland who passed away Aug. 14 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was celebrated Saturday in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church.
The Rev. Joseph Evanko celebrated services in church and gave the final blessing in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.
Pallbearers were Scott Wiest, Jon Martyak, Tim Wiest, James Stivers, Jeffrey Tait and Tyler Palma.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 2, 2019