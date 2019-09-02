Home

McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church
898 Centre St.
Freeland, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church
898 Centre St.
Freeland, PA
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Burns

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Burns Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth M. "Betty" Burns, 97, a lifelong resident of Freeland who passed away Aug. 14 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was celebrated Saturday in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church.

The Rev. Joseph Evanko celebrated services in church and gave the final blessing in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.

Pallbearers were Scott Wiest, Jon Martyak, Tim Wiest, James Stivers, Jeffrey Tait and Tyler Palma.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 2, 2019
