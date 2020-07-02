|
Elizabeth M. Lyons, 89, of Darby, Mont., and formerly of Drums, passed away early Tuesday morning at her home following a lengthy illness.
Born in Philadelphia on March 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Croul) Lodge and spent the past four years in Darby after spending 50 years in Drums.
Elizabeth worked alongside her late husband as a secretary for Tom's Texaco, Hazleton; and Tom's Citgo, Danville.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi, Hamilton, Mont., and a past member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums, where she dedicated many hours as a Sunday school teacher, a Eucharistic minister, an altar server and active volunteer for many years. In her spare time, besides loving her family, she enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Thomas J. Lyons Sr., on March 16, 2010; two brothers, Harry and James Lodge; a sister, Patricia Lodge; and son-in-law, Joseph Salkowski.
Surviving are 10 children, Thomas J. (Cathy) Lyons Jr., Sugarloaf Twp.; Elizabeth Watkins and her life partner, Randy Rennaker, Darby, Mont.; Margaret Steinman (Gary), Hamilton, Mont.; Michael (Barbara) Lyons, Drums; Linda Laubach, Danville; Helen Evans (Jim), Drums; Paul Lyons, Hazleton; Ann Salkowski, Drums; James (Lou Ann) Lyons, Sugarloaf Twp.; David Lyons and his companion, Patty Ringlaben, Sugarloaf Twp.; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., which will be celebrated in Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Drums.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums, PA 18222 or St. Francis of Assisi Building Fund, P.O. Box 593, Hamilton, MT 59840.
Online condolences ma be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 2, 2020