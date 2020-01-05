Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCracken Funeral Home
1500 Morris Ave
Union, NJ 07083
(908) 686-4700

Elizabeth M. Malletz

Add a Memory
Elizabeth M. Malletz Obituary
Elizabeth M. Malletz, 97, of Brick, N.J., passed away Dec. 20 at Shorrock Gardens Care Center, Brick, N.J.

She was born Dec. 23, 1921, to the late Steven and Helen Contress in Freeland.

Elizabeth enjoyed baking and spending time in her garden, but most important to her was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and Dennis Murray; three grandchildren and their spouses, Dennis and Carole Murray; Daniel and Laura Murray; and Elizabeth and James Meals; as well as five great-grandchildren Jack, Andrew, Kayla, Lily and Luna.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCracken Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -