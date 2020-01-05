|
Elizabeth M. Malletz, 97, of Brick, N.J., passed away Dec. 20 at Shorrock Gardens Care Center, Brick, N.J.
She was born Dec. 23, 1921, to the late Steven and Helen Contress in Freeland.
Elizabeth enjoyed baking and spending time in her garden, but most important to her was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and Dennis Murray; three grandchildren and their spouses, Dennis and Carole Murray; Daniel and Laura Murray; and Elizabeth and James Meals; as well as five great-grandchildren Jack, Andrew, Kayla, Lily and Luna.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 5, 2020