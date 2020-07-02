|
Elizabeth Mary (Hutta) Weicker, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home in Lake Hauto.
She was born in 1926 in Coaldale. She attended Ss. Cyril and Methodius Grade School and St. Mary's High School. Following high school, she attended St. Joseph's Nursing School, New York City, where she trained to be a nurse to care for newborns.
Elizabeth married Raymond F. Weicker in 1948, and lived for many years in Tamaqua before moving to Lake Hauto.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006; as well as a son, Robert, in 1992.
Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Ann Conyers (Cary), Santa Barbara, Calif.; Patricia LaSota (Mark), McAdoo; and Lorraine Becker (Thomas), Annville; a son, Raymond Jr. (Eva), Blandon; and four grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Julia Boyle, Coaldale; and a brother, Paul Hutta, Bethlehem.
One of Elizabeth's fondest memories during her long life was a trip to Italy with her husband and son, and while in Rome was privileged to participate in a private Mass at the Vatican by Pope John Paul II.
In remembrance of Mrs. Weicker, donations may be sent to St. John XXIII Parish, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, where she was a member for most of her adult life.
Burial services were private with immediate family in attendance in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Arrangements were by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 2, 2020