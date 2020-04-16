|
Betty Provatopoulos, 68, of Manheim Twp., formerly of Hazleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday in Hershey Medical Center.
She was born and raised in Hazleton, graduated from Hazleton High School and was the daughter to the late John and Viola (Wenner) Polashenski.
Betty is survived by her husband, Kyriakos Provatopoulos. They were married in Athens, Greece on June 1, 1975, where they had a second home.
Betty and her husband, Kyriakos, owned and operated Pizza Town 72 on Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, for many years before their retirement.
She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her five grandchildren, playing bingo and cooking. Her cooking was a specialty loved by everyone, especially her pastitsio, spanakopita and desserts. She was a very strong person, a fighter, smart, witty and had a great sense of humor.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Maria Pitsinelis, wife of Athanasios, Manheim Twp.; and daughter, Nicholetta "Nikki" Provatopoulos, Manheim Twp.; and five grandchildren, Panos, Eleni, Kyriakos, Alex and Niko. Her two sisters, Ellie Klinke, Hazleton; and Cathy Martini, wife of Jimmy, Weatherly; and a brother, John Polashenski, husband of Nancy, Freeland, also survive.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Polashenski.
A family viewing and funeral service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
Interment will be in Roman Catholic Calvary Cemetery, Drums. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 16, 2020