Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Parish at the Our Lady of Grace Church

Elizabeth "Betty" Sanzi

Elizabeth "Betty" Sanzi Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Sanzi, 92 formerly of Lattimer, passed away Friday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Yalch Bellas. Prior to retiring, Betty worked for the Hazleton Area School District.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Maurice J. Sanzi; a son, John M. Sanzi; and the following brothers and sisters, John, Joseph and Margaret Bellas, Helen Miskin and Mary Noga.

Surviving are her children, Joan Seaman, Milnesville; Gary Sanzi and wife, Helen, Ridgewood; and Joseph Sanzi and Teresa, Lattimer; a sister, Mary McDermott and husband, James, Freeland. Six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Queen of Heaven Parish at the Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.


