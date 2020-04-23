|
|
Elliot J. Greif, 74, a resident of Greenwich, Conn., and formerly of Hazleton, passed away peacefully Tuesday following a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Evelyn and Emmanuel Greif.
A graduate of Hazleton High School and Franklin & Marshall College, Elliot was involved in several businesses in the Hazleton area, including College Casuals, Telesaver and A-1 Ambulance. Elliot was previously a member of Agudas Israel Synagogue and the Jewish Community Center in Hazleton.
Despite his debilitating illness, Elliot loved life, his family and his friends. He was a devoted and caring son, husband, father, father-in-law, brother, grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. He was a voracious reader and movie enthusiast. Elliot was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Elliot is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lynn (Refowich); his son, Louis Greif; his daughter, Alyssa Yavner and her husband, Larry; his four grandchildren, Zack Greif; Aerin Greif; Jessica Yavner; and Mac Yavner; his sister, Barbara Montague; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Antoinette and Harold Refowich.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Events/HOM-General?pxfid=624246&fr_id=7541&pg=fund.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 23, 2020