|
|
Ellis Drozda, 90, of Providence Place Senior Living Community, Drums, passed away Monday morning at his residence.
Born Nov. 1, 1929, he was the son of the late coal miner, Nicholas Drozda and his wife, Pauline (Husar) Drozda, Nicholson Street, Wilkes-Barre.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by siblings, Mary Shinal; Ann Pelczar; Martha Sromoski; Rita Roberts; Father John Drozda; William Drozda; and Theodore Drozda.
He got married Oct. 7, 1950, when he was 20 years old, to the former Caroline "Shirley" Eleanor Pytell, Wilkes-Barre.
He was a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre and lived some of his working years in Hazleton Heights. His final years were spent at Providence Place Senior Living, Drums.
Ellis was a sergeant and orchestra leader with the 97th Army Band in Fort Sills, Okla. from 1948 until 1952 during the Korean War and was awarded Honorable Discharge of Honest and Faithful Service. He received a Department of Army letter of Appreciation of Service from his commanding general during this period of international crisis of the continuing threat of communism. Ellis was proud to have served.
He worked as a tool and die maker for Tung-Sol Plant, Hazleton; and afterwards for Muskins Pools, Wilkes-Barre, where he retired. He was a mentor to many, who kept in touch with lasting friendships over the years.
Ellis enjoyed Big Band music and played the saxophone and clarinet with local musicians. His pastime hobbies were mushroom picking and walking in the woods, discussing history with politics and he loved his Subaru. His music talent handed down to his grandchildren Cody and Dylan, his passion for cars to Ryan and his appreciation of style to Samantha.
He was loving father to Bruce, Janet, Susan and Linda Drozda; an attentive grandfather to Ryan Barrett; Cody and Dylan Casey; and Samantha Martinez; a proud great-grandfather to Liam Barrett; and a caring father-in-law to Barry Blaine. He devoted his life to his wife, Caroline.
Ellis's life will be celebrated at a small private family service at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums; with burial to follow in Indiantown Gap National Military Cemetery, Annville.
Donations can be made to the 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or online at .
Online condolences and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 12, 2020