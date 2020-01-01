Home

Elmer E. Billman Jr.

Elmer E. Billman Jr. Obituary
Elmer E. Billman Jr., 85, of West Mine Street, Hazleton, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara A. Houser; children, Robin Williams and her husband, Dennis; Kristin Van Horn and her husband, Frank; Thomas Billman; Tracy Cooper and her husband, Daniel; grandchildren, Charles Hausman, Jr.; Rebecca Cramer and her husband, Brad; Ashley Williams; Josh Billman; Veronica Billman; Amanda Cooper; Krystal Cooper; Kaitlyn Van Horn; and Brandon Van Horn; and great-grandchildren, Nick, Jason, Joey and Asher.

All services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes .com
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 1, 2020
