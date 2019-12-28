Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Emilio Lorenzo Paulino

Add a Memory
Emilio Lorenzo Paulino Obituary
Emilio Lorenzo Paulino, 70, of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away Wednesday morning in the emergency room at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Queens, N.Y.

Born in the province of Jarabacoa in the Dominican Republic, he was the son of the late Justiniano Ryna (Paulino) Lorenzo.

For many years, he farmed land in the Dominican Republic and owned a brick plant.

He is survived by his loving wife, Minerva Liriano; daughter, Santa Lorenzo and husband, Jose; and many brothers and sisters.

The funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday at the funeral home for a viewing from 2 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -