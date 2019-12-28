|
|
Emilio Lorenzo Paulino, 70, of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away Wednesday morning in the emergency room at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Queens, N.Y.
Born in the province of Jarabacoa in the Dominican Republic, he was the son of the late Justiniano Ryna (Paulino) Lorenzo.
For many years, he farmed land in the Dominican Republic and owned a brick plant.
He is survived by his loving wife, Minerva Liriano; daughter, Santa Lorenzo and husband, Jose; and many brothers and sisters.
The funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday at the funeral home for a viewing from 2 to 6 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 28, 2019