The funeral of Emily A. Berta, 87, a longtime resident of Freeland who passed away Wednesday, was held Saturday from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
The Rev. Scott Bohossian celebrated Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Freeland, and gave final blessing in the parish cemetery.
Pallbearers were Cal Kmetz, Thomas Rish, William Heller, Chester Perch, and Walter and Nathan Pogirski.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 4, 2019