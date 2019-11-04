Home

McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
Freeland, PA
View Map

Emily A. Berta

Emily A. Berta Obituary
The funeral of Emily A. Berta, 87, a longtime resident of Freeland who passed away Wednesday, was held Saturday from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.

The Rev. Scott Bohossian celebrated Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Freeland, and gave final blessing in the parish cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cal Kmetz, Thomas Rish, William Heller, Chester Perch, and Walter and Nathan Pogirski.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 4, 2019
