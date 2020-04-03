Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Emma Debias
Emma Debias

Emma Debias Obituary
Emma Debias, 93, of New Cranberry passed away Wednesday at St. Luke's Pavilion, Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Pragit) Chura. She was the last surviving member of her parents family. Emma was a loving wife, sister and aunt. She was always a very giving person to anyone who knew her.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, John; sisters, Anna Kitlan, Mary Schott, Helen Salko and Margaret Honis; and brothers, Michael Chura and the Rev. Andrew Chura.

After her husband's death, she was a loving companion and devoted caregiver to the late Leonard Gibson.

She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and their families.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 3, 2020
