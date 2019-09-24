|
Emma G. Sharbaugh, 93, a resident of Nescopeck for 74 years, passed away Sunday at Berwick Retirement Village II, where she was a guest for the past three weeks.
Born in Drums on Feb. 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Darwin and Laura (Houseknecht) Siegfried. Emma was a 1944 graduate of West Hazleton High School.
After high school, she worked at the Pentagon during World War II. While in Washington, she met her late husband, Wesner "Mike" Sharbaugh, of Hollidaysburg, and they were married in 1945. After moving back to the area, she worked at Lady Ester in Berwick and later, PA Gas and Water Co. in Berwick, Danville and Wilkes-Barre.
Emma was a member of Living Hope Community Church of Nescopeck for 64 years, where she served as board secretary, Sunday School superintendent and teacher and member of the Women's Missionary Society. She was also a member of and held offices in BPW, Berwick Civic Club and Nescopeck American Legion Auxiliary.
Emma took up the hobby of painting and created many oil and water-color pieces. She was an expert at crocheting and made tablecloths, a dress, a coat and many other items such as mittens, scarves, vests and afghans. Emma loved tending to her houseplants and had the ability to bring plants in the saddest condition back to flourishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, "Mike," of 69 years, in 2014; brothers, Darwin, Charles and George Siegfried; and sister, Marjorie Kemper.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, Barry and wife, Marcia, Berwick; Jack and wife, Elizabeth, Summit Hill; daughter, Dawn Baer and husband, Dale, Berwick; grandchildren, Nathan Sharbaugh, Summit Hill; Natalie Richards and Dave, Fort Myers, Fla.; Angela Eberle and Tom, Winchester, Va.; Kody Messerschmidt and Zach Bremmer, Lakewood, Wash.; and great-grandchildren, Easton Messerschmidt and Grace Eberle. She also leaves behind a brother, Richard Siegfried; sisters, Alma Casner, Gloria Gardy, Jean Lowery and Alice Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck, with Pastor James Ernest officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Living Hope Community Church, Nescopeck, PA 18635.
Messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected] hellerfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 24, 2019