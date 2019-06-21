Services McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home 249 Centre St Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-0540 Emma I. Marchetti

Obituary Condolences Emma I. Marchetti, 90, formerly of Freeland, gently passed away Sunday at her residence in Orange Park, Fla., where she had been living for the past 10 years.



She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Piazzi Marchetti, and had lived in the family home in Freeland for 70 years.



Emma was a licensed practical nurse and started her career at the Children's Seashore House, Atlantic City, N.J., then went on to St. Joseph's Hospital, Hazleton, and finally retired from the White Haven State School, after 40 years of employment.



She was a former member of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Freeland, the Tirolesi Alpini and Freeland Recreation Board. Emma had an absolute love of children and pets.



She was an accomplished seamstress and organist and made draperies for the Freeland Public Library, wedding gowns, and clergy stoles, which are still worn in some Masses to this day. In her retirement years, she enjoyed Victorian crafts design.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brothers, Louis Marchetti and August J. Marchetti, and sisters, Rita F. Marchetti and Mary R. McCloskey.



Surviving are her sister, Theresa Cate and husband, Billy Joe, Orange Park, Fla., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Emma's final 10 years were spent in beautiful Florida in her own apartment, with her niece and caregiver, Cathy Cate, where she was close to her sister, Theresa and extended family. Emma was known to say she only missed snow one day a year, and that day was Christmas.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, celebrated by the Rev. Michael Kloton in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.



Burial will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Freeland. Viewing will be private.



McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries