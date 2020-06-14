|
Emma Pandolfi, 98, formerly of Nutley, passed away Saturday.
Born in Towanda, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Rose Gray Allis.
Emma also lived in Spotswood, N.J., for many years and was an assembler with Procter & Gamble in Spotswood before retiring.
She was an avid bowler and enjoyed horseback riding.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Pandolfi, in 1999.
Emma is survived by her children, Marrianne DiTrani; Thomas A. Pandolfi Jr. and wife, Becky; and Andrew Pandolfi; and her grandchildren, Jamie Rodriguez, Jeni Pandolfi, Jodi Avila, Jennifer Pilchman and John DiTrani; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, John DiTrani.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, Nutley, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. The visitation at the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 267 Centre St., Nutley, will be limited to no more than 50 persons at any time and will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nutley Family Service Bureau, 169 Chestnut St., Nutley, NJ 07110, www.nutleyfamily.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2020