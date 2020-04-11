|
|
Emmet C. Betterly, 84, of Hazleton passed away early Friday morning at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late Clarence and Maude (Reichart) Betterly. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Prior to retiring, he worked in the maintenance department of Deisroth's and at Northeast Counseling.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert, Jean Hughs, Harold, Dolores Eroh and Gerald.
He was the last surviving member of his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his wife, the former Ann Marie Marushin; his two children, Harold Betterly and his wife Stephanie, Hazleton; Judy Betterly, Hazleton; three grandchildren, Emily, Stephen and Thomas Betterly; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current coronavirus regulations, funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.
Interment to be held in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020