Eric C. Dunnigan

Eric C. Dunnigan Obituary
Eric C. Dunnigan, 20, of McAdoo passed away Tuesday morning at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.

Born in Stroudsburg, he is the son of William K. Dunnigan Jr. of South Carolina and Chris-T Garvey of McAdoo.

Eric had attended Hazleton Area High School. He loved sports, especially basketball. He played for the McAdoo Basketball League. Eric loved the outdoors and especially hanging out with his friends.

Eric was a loyal friend. He had an impact on many people's lives and his memory will live on with all who knew him. He will be sadly missed by many.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his son, Christopher Dunnigan; fiancée, Jules Sebia, Hazleton; sister, Christina Cardona and brother, Devin Cardona, both of McAdoo; brother, Nicholas Dunnigan, Stroudsburg; stepfather, Brian Oakes, McAdoo; and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 25, 2019
