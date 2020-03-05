|
|
Eric Smith, formerly of Weatherly, passed away Feb. 7 at the emergency room in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Robert and Doreen (Gerhard) Smith and resided in Wilkes-Barre the past few years.
After graduation at Weatherly Area High School, he served for 17 years in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Iraq in 2005 for Operation Iraqi Freedom.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving and devoted wife, the former Danielle Cunningham. They shared 14 years of marriage. Also surviving are six children, Chris Smith and his wife, Katie; Shania Smith and her wife, Jessica; and Elizabeth, Ethan, Caleb and Shane Smith; and three grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Faith Assembly of God Church, 34 Fox Manor Road, Hazle Twp. Pastor Rodney Murphy will officiate the service.
Donations in memory of Eric may be made to the or .
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
To leave a sympathy message or for more information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 5, 2020