Erma Zambotti, 93, of Hazle Twp. passed away Sunday.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Christopher and Mearle Ripple.
Prior to retiring, Erma worked in the local garment industry.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Leo, and sixbrothers and sisters.
Surviving are her daughter, Judy Malloy, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Erin Madjeska and husband, Alex; and Sean Malloy and wife, Julie; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Lexi and Piper. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 5, 2019