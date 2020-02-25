|
|
Esther Jane (Schmidt) Seltzer, 97, widow of Irvin Albert Seltzer, formerly of Plaza Apartment Drive, Staunton, Va., passed away Sunday at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Va.
Mrs. Seltzer was born in Ringtown on June 6, 1922, a daughter of the late John and Jennie (Breisch) Schmidt.
Esther was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Hope S. Ridge and her husband, the Rev. Barry Ridge, Gratz; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Michael Ridge and his wife, Kristin, and their daughter, Sophia; and Dr. Stephen Ridge and his wife, Dr. Sara Hawes, and their two children, River and Winter.
A celebration of life will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Robert D. McCarty.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Va., is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 25, 2020