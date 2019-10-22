|
Esther Kostic passed away peacefully Saturday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums. She suffered a major stroke which resulted in her death.
Born in Stockton on Nov. 12, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Clara (Mundy) Fellin. Her father was an anthracite coal miner for over 50 years.
Esther received her early education in the Stockton schools and was a 1943 graduate of Hazle Twp. High School, and a 1947 graduate of the Hazleton State Hospital School of Nursing. She considered caring for the sick and mentoring young nurses as the most important part of her 50 plus years of dedicated service.
Esther married the late John A. Kostic Sr. on February 20, 1950, and the couple raised a family together for 61 years until he passed away in her arms on Oct. 17, 2011. In addition to her nursing career, Esther enjoyed quilting and knitting, being very skilled at both hobbies. She lived at Fritzingertown for the last six years and enjoyed good conversations with her new friends there. Esther loved the nurturing dedicated staff of Fritzingertown and her family will always be indebted to them for all of their wonderful care.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, are son, John A. Kostic Jr.; brothers, John Holland and Gabriel Fellin; and sisters, Josephine Holland Gundry, Marion Holland Gallagher, Grace Holland and Clara Fellin Winters.
Surviving are her son, Jeffrey G. Kostic, and his wife, Donna, Philadelphia; her brother, James, Reading; loving daughter-in-law, Linda Martin Kostic, Drums; grandchildren, Eric Kostic, Germany; Jonathan Kostic, Denver, Co.; Jeffrey Kostic, Norristown; and Julianne Kostic, Yellowstone National Park; as well as her "adopted grandchildren," Mary Kate, Allison and Sarah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Esther's funeral will be held Thursday under the direction of the Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. Private interment will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.
Family and friends may call at the church Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's memory to St. Jude's Hospital, or the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019