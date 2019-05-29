Services Butler Chapel - Drums 530 W. Butler Drive Drums , PA 18222 (570) 708-3084 Eugene Charles Bogdon

Obituary Condolences Eugene Charles Bogdon, 93, born in West Hazleton on Sept. 25, 1925, passed away Friday at his residence in Providence Place, Drums.



He was the son of John and Martha (Mosteller) Bogdon.



Eugene was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jane Louise (Gicking), in 2016. Also preceding Eugene, besides his parents, were his older brother, Robert and wife, Betty; younger brother, Lawrence; and nephew, Joseph.



Surviving family members include his son, Jack and wife, Mary Adele; daughter, Susan and husband, Joe Yocum; daughter, Judy and husband, Tim Shahan; two grandchildren, Alanna Yocum and Katelyn Shahan; plus several nieces and nephews residing around the country.



Gene, as he was known, was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving from 1943 and honorably discharged in 1946, having received the Pacific Theater, American Theater and Philippine Liberation ribbons and the Victory Medal serving aboard the USS LSM 124.



Gene attended Penn State University. He received his undergraduate degree and taught as a graduate assistant while he studied to achieve a master's degree in commerce and finance.



After teaching at Lafayette College in Easton, Gene returned to the Hazleton area and was employed by the Autolite Corp.



Gene began his banking career with Miners Bank of West Hazleton in the mid 1950s. He then accepted a position as cashier of the First National Bank of Freeland and became a vice president when the Freeland bank merged with Peoples Savings and Trust Co. He achieved the role as chairman and president when Peoples merged with The First National Bank of Hazleton to become Peoples First National Bank and Trust Co. He also served as vice charman of PNC Corp. after the merger with Peoples Bank. Gene retired in 1990.



Gene was active in many area civic organizations throughout his career, including CAN DO, Rotary and Lions clubs, to name a few.



He also taught night classes in economics and finance for the American Institute of Banking, served a term as the president of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association and was awarded Penn State Person of the Year for his work with the Hazleton campus.



He was also active with the Masons, belonging to the Azalea Lodge, a Shriner belonging to Irem Temple, Scottish Rite Consistory and the Royal Order of Jesters.



His sporting activities included golf, as he was a member of the Valley Country Club, and fishing, whenever he could squeeze them in. He was an avid Penn State football fan.



A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums.



After a short memorial service, interment will take place in St. Johns Cemetery, Drums.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Penn State Hazleton or your preferred charity.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Penn State Hazleton or your preferred charity.





