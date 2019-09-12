Home

Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231

Eugene E. Woodring

Eugene E. Woodring Obituary
Eugene E. Woodring, 92, a lifetime resident of Weatherly, passed away Monday while a guest at Weatherwood Nursing Home.

Born Dec. 26, 1926, he was the son of the late Russel and Naomi (Eroh) Woodring.

Eugene served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II.

He retired from Weatherly Foundry after 25 years.

He was a lifetime member of Citizens Fire Company, a 50-year member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Lorraine (Kolb) Woodring; and two stepsons, David Leininger, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; and Alan Leininger and his wife, Pamela G. Rose, Hollywood, Fla. He is also survived by a stepgrandson, Kevin Leininger, Weatherly; and several cousins, including Walter "Buddy" Hartzog, Manville, N.J.

Arrangements are being handled by Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.

Burial for Eugene will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that donations in his memory be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Third St., Weatherly, PA 18255.

To offer online condolences or share a fond memory of Eugene, visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 12, 2019
