Eugene F. Nevedal

Obituary Condolences Eugene F. Nevedal, 84, of Hazle Twp. passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Hazleton.



Born in West Hazleton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Veronica (Kulaga) Nevedal.



He was a member of the former Transfiguration Church and a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton.



Gene was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran.



Before retiring, he was a truck driver for Highway Film Delivery and a machine operator for Forbo Industries.



He was known for living life to the fullest.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Edward and Andrew.



He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.



Surviving are his wife of 55 years, the former Nancy Rapach; daughters, Roxann Levitsky and her husband, Gary, Florida; Shawn Steward and her husband, Charles, Sheppton; and Joan Nevedal, Florida; grandchildren, Elizabeth McKay, Amanda Baranoski, Tony Rovinski; great-grandson, Patrick Baranoski; and several nieces and nephews also survive.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton.



Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton, is honored to assist his family with arrangements.





