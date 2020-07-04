|
Eugene R. Kaminsky, 81, of Freeland passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Upper Lehigh, Oct. 14, 1938, he was the son of the late Peter and Anna (Kalinovich) Kaminsky and spent most of his life Freeland.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brother, Robert Kaminsky.
Surviving are two sons, Eric Kaminsky and his wife, Amber; and Jason Kaminsky; sister-in-law, Josine Kaminsky; two nieces, Jennifer Kaminsky and Krista Rafalli; two nephews, Joseph and Christopher Eckrote; and former spouse, Sandra Kara.
All services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Freeland YMCA, 600 Front St., Freeland, PA 18224 or to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, PO Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 4, 2020