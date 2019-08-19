|
|
Eugene Rossi, 75, of Drums passed away Friday afternoon.
Eugene was the son of the late Clara and Louis Rossi of Weatherly.
He was a military veteran of 26 years. In October 1966, he married Jean Marie (Scarp) Rossi.
Eugene enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and the Butler Twp. Senior Center, where he held the position of treasurer.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Leonard Rossi; and granddaughter, Brittany Agresta.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, Jean Marie, by his children, Eugene, Sheila, Elizabeth, John and wife, Brenda, and Tiffany; grandchildren, Ryan and Justin Rossi, Brianna Agresta and companion Nicholas Kokinda, Josh Agresta, Brian Miller and companion, Skilee Gould, Kaitlin and Haley Karnish, Devon and John Rossi; great-grandchildren, Gwen and Cove Rossi, and Bailee Miller; sister, Loretta Van Orden; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. John's United Church of Christ, Drums, with Pastor Rocco DeMelfi officiating.
Private internment will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends in the church Wednesday morning, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 19, 2019