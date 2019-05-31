Eugene T. Dorneman

Obituary Condolences Eugene T. Dorneman went home May 18.



He was born July 26, 1938, to Ralph E. and Hazel M. (Koch) Dorneman in Hazleton.



He graduated from Hazleton High School in 1957.



Gene married Sharon L. Smith on Dec. 28, 1968, in Santa Fe, N.M.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.



He is survived by his daughters, Hollie M. Riggin and husband, Terry, Los Lunas, N.M.; and Rebecca R. Dorneman, Albuquerque, N.M.; granddaughters, Lydia G., Keilee N. Riggin, Sharon R. Fitzgerald and Lucille G. Dorneman; brothers, Arthur R. Dorneman and wife, Joan, Kokomo, Ind.; and Robert L. Dorneman and wife, Linda, Florida.



Gene served active duty in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1961.



He graduated from Penn State in 1963, Le Tourneau College in 1969 and Texas Tech in 1971.



He was a nationally certified engineering technician and registered professional engineer in Texas. Eugene's more than 30-year career spanned Sandia National Laboratory Albuquerque, Atomic Energy Commission, Energy Research and Development Administration, and Department of Energy, which included nuclear weapons design, production and quality.



Gene served as a crossing guard for Mitchell Elementary School and volunteered at the Mitchell library for 15 years. Gene was also involved with the Boy Scouts of America for more than 65 years. He was honored to be an Eagle Scout in 1954, Explorer Silver Award in 1955, Wood Badger in 1965, Order of the Arrow Vigil member in 1967 and Silver Beaver in 1973. He was also a certified commander/director in the Awana Youth Association for more than 25 years.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Great Southwest Council Boy Scouts of America, 5841 Office Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.





