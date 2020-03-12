|
|
Evelyn E. Zerden, 74, of Hazleton died Tuesday morning at her daughter's residence in Sheppton, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Frank and Mildred (Baran) Balas.
She was a member of Holy Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church.
Prior to retiring, she was a licensed practical nurse and was last employed at Comfort Keepers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Zerden Sr.; and brothers and a sister, Stanley, Joseph, Thomas and Elsie Filler.
She is survived by her children, William "Billie" Zerden and his wife, Kathy, Highland, N.J.; David Zerden and his wife, Kristin, Lincoln Park, N.J.; Amelia Loftus and her husband, Patrick, Sheppton; a brother and sisters, Frank Balas Jr., Hazleton; Loretta Gallagher, Garfield, N.J.; Eleanor Voytka, Pickens, S.C.; Annette Mussoline, Pickens, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Will, Jake, Mason, Matthew and Christopher Zerden; and Elona and Liam Loftus; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the funeral, that will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Meadows.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 12, 2020