|
|
Evelyn F. Boland of Doylestown died peacefully in her sleep April 26.
A longtime resident of Conyngham, Evie was the loving wife of 67 years to Timothy E. Boland, whom she met on a blind date arranged by Laura Flanagan, her future sister-in-law.
Born in Scranton on April 9, 1927, she was the daughter of Friedrich and Frieda Fiene. Evie graduated with a degree in education from Marywood College and was a teacher of math and science.
Tim and Evelyn lived in Hazleton until 1961, when they built their home in Conyngham. She loved her house in the Valley and cared deeply for her many friends and neighbors, whom she cherished as family. Evie was a gifted hostess who could make an elaborate holiday feast or dinner party and still have her house spotless within an hour. She excelled at bridge, was a passionate reader and swam a mile a day until she was 84 years old. Travel was always important to her and in their retirement years, Evie and Tim took many memorable trips throughout Europe and Asia with their church travel group.
Her primary focus, however, was always on her family. She adored her five sons, always allowing each to feel they were the center of her attention. She was an advocate of the merits of higher education and supported her sons' quest for learning. Her dinners were a constant attempt to prepare more food than five boys could eat; a contest she invariably lost. Her recipe for chocolate peanut butter brownies was honed over the years to award-winning status.
Evie and Tim enjoyed entertaining their grandchildren at their summer lake house. This annual ritual, known as Camp Gouldsboro, created an environment for the grandchildren to swim, build fires and bond with their cousins. These sessions at the lake were peppered with quizzes where the cousins were challenged by their "Nana" to name the state capitals and U.S. presidents. She showered her grandchildren with love.
In addition to Tim, Evelyn is survived by her five devoted sons and their families, Timothy Boland Jr. and wife, Linda, Upper Macungie; Thomas Boland and wife, Karen, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Mark Boland and wife, Carol, Newtown, Conn.; John Boland and wife, Jennifer, Waitsfield, Vt.; and David Boland and wife, Caroline, Doylestown. Evelyn is also survived by 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Irmgard "Emmy" Landolt, Barrington, Ill.; her sister-in-law, Loreta "Laura" Flanagan, Scranton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was predeceased by her brother, W. Frederick Fiene.
A memorial service honoring Evie's wonderful life will be held when travel restrictions have been eased.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Evie's name to the Timothy E. and Evelyn F. Boland Award at Penn State Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 6, 2020