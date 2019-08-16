|
Evelyn Friendy, 90, of Hazleton, passed away on Wednesday at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Jeanesville, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Helen (Applegate) Schade.
Prior to her retirement, Evelyn worked for the Girard Mills Co. Evelyn enjoyed playing bingo, traveling to the casino and, most importantly, attending family gatherings with those she loved. She was the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could have hoped for. She loved her family unconditionally and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Morris Friendy; daughter, Joanne Brobst; and brother, Roy Schade.
Surviving are her children, Evelyn Yankowicz and companion, Roy Hancocks; Marcy Friendy and wife, Darlene; and Carl Friendy and companion, Dorothy; grandchildren, Kim Yankowicz and Alexis Friendy; and great-granddaughter, Destiny Bozar.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at her daughter Evelyn's residence, 118 W. Thirlwell Ave., Hazleton. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.
Friends may call at 118 W. Thirlwell Ave. on Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 9 p.m.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 16, 2019