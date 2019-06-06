|
Facunda Alonzo, 51, of Hazleton died Tuesday morning at her residence, surrounded by her family, after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Nagua, Dominican Republic, a daughter of Martina (Gomez) Roque, Hazleton, and the late Ramon Roque.
She was a member of Iglesias Kairos.
Prior to retiring, she was a teacher in the Dominican Republic and last worked at Fabri-Kal locally.
She is survived, in addition to her mother, by her husband, Diogenes Alonzo; children, Nieves Alonzo, Isriel Alonzo and Dionel Alonzo, all of Hazleton; a grandson, Caden Fernandez; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Interment will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 6, 2019