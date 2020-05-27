|
|
Fannie Della Faust, 89, a lifelong resident of Milnesville, died early Sunday morning at the Pavilion in St. Luke Village, Hazleton.
Born in Milnesville on March 6, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Webster and Susan (Menig) Hill and was a former member of St. Johns Church, Milnesville.
Della graduated Hazle Twp. High School, June 8, 1948, and began her employment with Publix Shirt Factory, Hazleton. She was later employed by Wagner Electric and then continued her education, graduating from nursing school and earning her degree as an LPN. Most recently, until her retirement, she was employed as an LPN at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hazleton.
Della was a talented pianist and organist. She loved to read and bake and enjoyed going out to eat for lunch. She was also known for the great love she had for all animals, especially her dogs and cat.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her biological grandparents who raised her; her husband, Walter J. Faust; sisters, Barbara Ciotola; and Sherry Hill; brother, Bobby Hill; and aunts and uncles.
Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Bevans and her husband, Harold, Milnesville; granddaughter, Erin Good and her husband, Paul, Milnesville; sisters, Dawn Claypotch; Nancy Klinger; and Betsy Perone; brother, Webster Hill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current social gathering restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place in St. Johns Cemetery, St. Johns.
A public memorial service will be planned for a later date once restrictions are lifted.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel in Drums and will announce all future service details at the appropriate time.
Memorial donations to the Hillside SPCA No-Kill Shelter, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901 are welcomed by the family.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guest book at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 27, 2020