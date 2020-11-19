Home

Faye JoAnne Garber

Faye JoAnne Garber Obituary

Faye JoAnne Garber, 85, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

She was born Sunday, Nov. 25, 1934, in Rock Glen, the daughter of the late Romaine and Marquean (Webster) Shafer. Faye was also predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Donald M. Garber, on Oct. 3, 2019; and grandson, Chaz Holland, in 2010.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda L. Petruska, wife of James, Walnutport; Laurie Holland, Jim Thorpe; Laine Hoffman, Hazleton; grandchildren, Chuck Holland; Leah Holland; Lynn Hoffman Jr.; Jaime Cavuoto; and Michole Pignato; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Alanna, Cash, Kolton, Kaiya, Damian, Dominic, Colin and Camryn.

A 1952 graduate of Weatherly High School, Faye was devoted to her family and enjoyed taking care of all. Upon Don's retirement, they moved to Florida and worked as cast members at Disney World for 15 years. Faye was an accomplished baker, cook and seamstress. She was also a scorekeeper for various Weatherly Wrecker High School sports teams alongside her husband, Donald.

Private Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.

Interment in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.


