Ferdinand L. Marchetti, 92, of Hazleton, passed away Sunday at St. Luke's Pavillion.
Born in Freeland, he was the son of the late Joseph and Cesarina (Piazzi) Marchetti.
He was a member of St. John Bosco Church, Sugarloaf Twp., where he was a longtime usher of Masses.
Before retiring, he was the caretaker for William L. Morris Sr. estate.
Ferdinand was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He loved his family, great-grandchildren, gardening, being outdoors, Dodgers baseball, and volunteering for fundraisers for the former Pennsylvania Police K9 Association.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Helen Yenchick, 2016; daughter, Alicia Marchetti; and many brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his children, Monica and her husband, Martin Juda; Fred and his wife, Jill; and William and his wife, Gail; brothers, James and Robert; sisters, Angie, Marie, Rita, Dorothy and Lucille; grandchilden, Crystal Contrady, William Juda and Gino Marchetti; great-grandchildren, Madison, Marcus, Alex; and Gianna; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John Bosco Church, 573 state Route 93, Sugarloaf Twp.
Friends may call at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton, on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be no Thursday morning calling hours.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist his family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 10, 2019