Fern Louise Flynn joined our heavenly Father on Saturday, after a battle with cancer.



Fern was born on Nov. 27, 1927, in Shillington, the daughter of Emma and William Beckey. She was one of six children: Dorothy, Helen, William, Melvin and Robert.



All of her brothers and her sister preceded her in death. She resided in Hazleton for most of her life.



Fern was a dedicated homemaker and stay-at-home mother. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Mahanoy City.



She was married to Robert Henry Flynn, who passed away on March 21, 1983. She lost a daughter, Nancy, in August 1985, and a son, Thomas, in July 1997.



She is survived by her six other children, Kathleen Keath; Larry Flynn and wife, Bernadette; Robert Flynn and wife, Cindy; Richard Flynn and wife, Karen; Gerry Flynn and wife, Tina; and Janice Bertuola and fiancé, Peter Minneci; 11 grandchildren, Kylan Flynn, Macey Keath, Jason Flynn, Hollie Flynn, Jordan Flynn, Trevor Flynn, Jessica Flynn, Kaitlyn Flynn, Alex Flynn; Joseph Bertuola and wife, Angeline (Alessandri); and Dylan Bertuola. She recently celebrated her first great-grandchild, Giada Louise Bertuola, the daughter of Joseph and Angeline Bertoula.



Services will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Louis Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 300 W. Center St., Mahanoy City. A service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with Deacon Dave Henninger officiating.



Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 25, 2019