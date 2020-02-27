|
Florence B. (Cuozzo) Coates, 88, died peacefully Tuesday morning at her home.
Florence was born in Hazleton on Aug. 25, 1931, and was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Shamanski) Cuozzo.
She proudly received her education from Columbia University, where she graduated with her master's degree.
For more than 40 years, she truly dedicated her life to working as a registered nurse. Florence had a kind heart and put her heart and soul into her work. For many years she also was employed as a professor for Columbia University. She was elected into the Teacher's Hall of Fame at Columbia University in 2013.
Florence never fell short of being a proud and extremely loving mother to her three boys.
She is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey Coates and his wife, Stacy, Pennsylvania; John Coates and his wife, Lori, Chicago; and David Coates, Nashua, N.H.; his four grandchildren, Johnny Coates, Ohio; Jamie Coates, Chicago; Brian Coates, Florida; and Daniel Coates, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her two siblings, Eleanor Bruley, New Jersey; and Mary Louis Cuozzo, Pennsylvania; and her niece, Mary Ann Cegerenko, New Jersey.
Florence was predeceased by her brother, Jack Cuozzo.
Relatives and friends are invited to Florence's Funeral Mass Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 29 Spring St., Nashua, N.H.
Her interment will take place at the convenience of her family and she will be interred in Ferncliff Cemetery, New York.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Rochette Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
To leave an online condolence, story or message, visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 27, 2020