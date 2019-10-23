|
Florence H. Bennage, 99, of Tamaqua died Monday at her residence.
She was the wife of the late Irvin E. Bennage, who died Oct. 22, 1959. Born in Frackville, Florence was a daughter of the late Samuel and Carolyn (Schaffer) Dampman. A 1938 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she started her working career at the former Wood Brothers Candy Company on Mauch Chunk Street, Tamaqua. Florence later worked in the cafeteria at Tamaqua High School, from where she retired.
She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, the Tamaqua American Legion Auxiliary and a social member of both the American Hose Company, Tamaqua, and the East End Fire Company, Tamaqua.
Florence is survived by her children, Samuel Bennage, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Harriet Hoffman and her husband, Raymond, Tamaqua; Karen Basiago and her husband, John, Summit Hill; David Bennage and his companion, Gloria, Drifton; and Carol Bennage, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Andrea McLaughlin, Stephanie Reyes, Tanya Hall, Susan Fannock, Stephen Hoffman, Christine Rex, John Basiago, Sharon Newton, Jason Bennage and Justin Bennage; 17 great-granchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Dampman and his wife, Florence, Palm Harbor, Fla; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Bernadette (Lehatto) Bennage, who was Sam's wife; brothers, Charles Dampman and Samuel Dampman; and sisters, Dorothy Hill, Grace Behr and Nancy Couch.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Phyllis Wolford officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery will follow the services. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Florence's name may be made to either the Tamaqua Fire Department, c/o Tamaqua Borough Offices, 320 E. Broad St. # 2, Tamaqua, PA 18252, or Tamaqua American Legion, 206 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneral home.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019