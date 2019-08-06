|
|
Florence Mary VanGieson (nee Andrews), 87, died peacefully at her home in Sheppton on Saturday with her family by her side.
Florence was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Barnesboro to the late Joseph and Emma (Zabatsky) Andrews.
Born one of 13 children during the Great Depression, Florence learned independence and self-sufficiency at an early age. She never shied away from hard work and was always busy, often working before and after school.
She enjoyed attending school and played baseball better than most of the boys on the team. She was also known to pull more than a few practical jokes.
After graduating high school, Florence completed her secretarial degree in Washington, D.C., and enjoyed traveling. In 1951, she met her future husband, Roy VanGieson, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C. They were married on March 8, 1952, and soon after relocated to Montclair, N.J., where they lived and raised their family of six children for 25 years until moving to Pennsylvania.
Florence was always active doing things and pursuing new adventures. After raising her children, she returned to work full time as a quality control supervisor for H.L. Miller, in West Hazleton. As part of her job, she returned to college and continued with her education.
Even retirement didn't slow Florence down. She set a goal to learn to play the violin and became accomplished enough for her family to proudly attend concerts where she performed.
Along with keeping an immaculate home she also loved to grow flowers, pick blueberries, do puzzles, go for daily walks and spend time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching "The Price is Right," "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy." She loved classical music, ballroom dance and looked forward to seeing Andre Rieu's New Year's Eve concert every year.
She is survived by her sons and daughters, Theresa (Ronald) Corra, Sheppton; Thomas (Deborah) VanGieson, Hamburg, N.J.; William (Kathleen) VanGieson, Ringtown; David (Jacqueline) VanGieson, Sheppton; Marilyn (Dale) Stefanisko, Prior Lake, Minn.; and Barbara (Domenick) Cassise. Sugarloaf Twp.; grandchildren, Michael, Kelly, Daniel, Paige, Sarah, Stephanie, Jacob, Jersey and Domenick; and several great-grandchildren.
