Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330
Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Frackville, PA
View Map

Florence Moser

Add a Memory
Florence Moser Obituary
Florence Moser, 76, of White Haven passed away Saturday at her home.

Born in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Gober.

She was a seamstress and was employed by Curry Donuts and Smoke Shop, Freeland.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Edward Gober II.

Surviving is her husband, Ronald.

Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -