Florence Moser, 76, of White Haven passed away Saturday at her home.
Born in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Gober.
She was a seamstress and was employed by Curry Donuts and Smoke Shop, Freeland.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Edward Gober II.
Surviving is her husband, Ronald.
Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020