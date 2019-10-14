|
|
Florence Theresa Spishock, 97, of Hazleton passed away peacefully Sunday morning at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass in the church.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Standard-Speaker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 14, 2019