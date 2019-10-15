|
The Lord gained an angel on Sunday morning. Florence Theresa Spishock, 97, of Hazleton entered eternal life surrounded by her loving family.
To say there was a more selfless person in the world would be an understatement. She was loving, kind, compassionate and helped anyone in need.
Born in Shenandoah in 1921, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Julia (Noreika) Zubritsky.
Florence was baptized on Christmas Day, and believed it was a sign from God for her to have a pious devotion to her religion. Her faith gave her great strength.
Florence believed in the power of prayer and prayed daily for family, friends, and foe. Her life was a living example from the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgive you in Christ."
She was a lifetime member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel and the women's guild of the parish.
She spent countless hours watching Pope John Paul ll and daily Mass on television.
Florence will be sadly missed by her family who lovingly called her "Nanny." They will miss the stories she shared about her large family growing up in Hazleton during the Depression Era.
She shared her stories hundreds of times, and each time they were special.
"Nanny" was proud of her Polish and Lithuanian heritage. When you bid farewell to Nanny, she would respond "Spanem Bohem" which translated to "God be with you/ Godspeed."
Today we say Nanny, "Spanem Bohem" and one day we will be together again.
Preceding in death was her husband Andrew Spishock in 1993; her son, John Spishock in 1981, and the following brothers and sisters: Stanley, Adam, Walter, George, Joseph, John, Charles, Anthony and infant brother, Albert, Juliette Zubritsky and an infant sister, Mary.
She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and caregiver, MaryAnn Swenda, Hazleton; daughter-in-law, Susan Spishock, Camp Hill; and cherished grandchildren, Christine Swenda, Hazleton; Stephanie Mundi, Hummelstown; Amy Spishock and husband, Steve Dunn, Harrisburg; John Spishock and wife, Maxine, Mechanicsburg; Audrey Roy and husband, Rene, Mechanicsburg; and Stephen Spishock, Enola.
Also surviving are treasured great-grandchildren, Tegh, Stella and Milese Mundi, Abigail and Isabella Roy, Margaret Schuckman and husband, Drew; Sara Gingerich and husband, Marvin; Samantha and John Spishock III; Andrew and Adam Spishock, and three great-great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Braxton Gingerich, and Jacob Schuckman, as well as her niece, Julie Lyons, who frequently visited "Nanny."
