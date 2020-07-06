|
|
Florence Y. Methlie, 105, passed away peacefully Wednesday at the Masonic Home, Elizabethtown, where she resided for many years.
Born Thursday, July 9, 1914, in Weatherly, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mabel (Rosenstock) Young.
Florence was also predeceased by her husband, Charles Methlie; sons, Charles, Donald, Robert; and David Methlie and his wife, Maggie; sister, Elizabeth M. Hittinger; brothers, John, Harvey, Roger and Bill Young.
She is survived by daughters-in-law, Jean, Betty and Joan Methlie; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Weatherly High School graduate, Florence was Methodist by faith. Florence retired from Bell Telephone in 1965 after working for 30 years. Her career began in Weatherly, where you would simply pick up your phone and the operator would then connect you. Florence was retired for 20 years longer than her working tenure.
Florence was a member of Eastern Star Chapter 248 of Hazleton and Chapter 407 of Elizabethtown. Florence also belonged to the Shasta Club, Amaranth-Victory Court No. 149, Barth Club and was a life member of Capital Chapter of Telephone Pioneers of America. Florence was a talented pianist, enjoyed acting, camping, traveling and playing cards.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will be in Mount Laurel Cemetery, Hazleton.
Memorials in her name may be made to Masonic Charities of Pennsylvania, Office of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17002.
Online condolences may be made at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 6, 2020