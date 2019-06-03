Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,
655 E. Broad St.
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John XXIII R.C. Church
301 Pine St.
Tamaqua, PA
View Map

Florina F. Martin

Obituary

Florina F. Martin Obituary
Florina F. Martin, 87, of Washington Street, Tamaqua, passed away Sunday while a guest at Heritage Hills Senior Community, Weatherly.

Born in Tamaqua, the daughter of the late Emildo and Antoinetta Tredicine Falasca, she was also predeceased by her husband, Howard W. Martin, in 1989; sisters, Bessie Paslawsky and Rose Hechinger; and brothers, Joseph Falasca and Anthony Falasca.

She is survived by her daughter, Joann Confer, Temple; sons, Howard W. Martin II and his wife, Cathleen, Easton; and John P. Martin and his wife, Susan, Tamaqua; grandchildren, Lauren, Jessica, Eric and Amy; great-grandchildren, Tesha, Damian, Sean, Emily and Riley; and sisters, Anna Rohrbach, Washington, D.C.; Jean McLaughlin, Reading; and Amelia Stack, Balston Spa, N.Y.

A 1949 graduate of Tamaqua High School and a former telephone operator in Tamaqua, Florina retired from the American Automobile Association of Tamaqua, having worked as secretary for many years.

Florina was a member of St. John XXIII Roman Catholic Church of Tamaqua, Tamaqua Senior Citizens and Rush/Ryan Senior Citizens.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, 570-668-2550.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII R.C. Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua.

Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Jerome R.C. Church Cemetery, Tamaqua.

Memorials in Florina's name may be made to St. John XXIII R.C. Church.

Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Florina may be made at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 3, 2019
