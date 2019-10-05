|
|
Frances Natt, 64, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of Ruth Schade Cosoleto, with whom she resided, and the late Anthony Cosoleto.
Prior to retiring, Fran worked as a licensed practical nurse and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her children, John Natt and wife, Stacey; and Bonnie Natt and husband, Kevin Hearne, all of Drums; grandchildren, Gavin, Alivia and Ava; her sister, Catherine Cosoleto, Bloomsburg; and her niece and nephew, Nino and Kyle Cosoleto-Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church. Interment will follow in the MPB Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church
Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 5, 2019