Hilary J Bonin Funeral Home
99 W Green St
West Hazleton, PA 18202
(570) 454-5201

Francis A. "Corky" Gordon

Francis A. "Corky" Gordon Obituary
Francis A. "Corky" Gordon, 87, of Beaver Meadows passed away Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Usiak Gordon, and lived in Beaver Meadows and Quakake all of his life.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Bethlehem Steel Corp. as a crane operator.

He was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton; the Flying Aces Motorcycle Club, Rockport, where he was a life member; and the Hogs Motorcycle Club and Association, Orwigsburg.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Joseph.

Surviving are his sister, Theresa Gordon Isabella, Hernando, Fla.; two nieces, Susan Stein and her husband, Alan, Kennett Square; and Elizabeth Gordon, San Clemente, Calif.; nephew, Frank Luongo; and fiancée and caregiver, Dot Marchetti Potkey, Drums.

His funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations, in his memory, may be made to the .
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 20, 2019
