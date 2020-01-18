Home

Francis "Frank" Bumbulsky

Francis "Frank" Bumbulsky Obituary
Francis "Frank" Bumbulsky, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday.

He was born Sept. 18, 1931, to Frank and Evelyn Bumbulsky (Shuba), McAdoo. He has been a resident of Sebring, Fla., since 2005, coming from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

He worked as a materials engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 30 years.

After retirement, he enjoyed many years of world travel with his wife, Carolyn. Frank was also everyone's favorite handyman.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring. Frank was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Moose Lodge in Sebring.

He was an avid gardener with a green thumb. He loved to read, play cornhole and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He was a loyal Philadelphia sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Kane.

Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Carolyn; daughter, Debora Brown (Ritchey), Jupiter, Fla.; sons, Michael (Joan), Chesterfield, Va.; and Wayne (Lori), Sebring; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. with a visitation starting at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, with the Rev. José González officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .

Arrangements are entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.

Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 18, 2020
