Francis "Mad Dog" Hayes, 70, of Brandonville, passed away early Sunday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
"Francie" was born in Locust Mountain Hospital on Jan. 4, 1949.
He was the son of the late Doris C. Ney and Thomas J. Hayes.
During his enlistment in the Army, he fought in the Vietnam War where he was the recipient of two Purple Heart Medals.
He was the widower of his spouse, Dorothy "Dot" Daley Hayes, RN, in 2014. He was of the Christian faith.
Francie worked as a welder/torch operator for Dorr-Oliver, then retiring from Valmont Industries.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, country music and spending time with his family. Francie was a member of American Legion Post 616, Sheppton, Chapter 31, Shenandoah, former Brandonville Fire Company and Joseph C. Cappella Memorial Home, Port Carbon.
Francie was also preceded in death by brother, Thomas P. Hayes; sister, Barbara Bley; brother-in-law, Ronnie Bley; and granddaughter, Rebecca R. McColl.
Francie is survived by sister, Jeanmarie Hayes and her companion, Vincent Guarino, Bronxville, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Marie Clark, wife of Nelson Jr., Phineyville; stepdaughter, Colleen Fowler, wife of Charles "Butch," Zions Grove; stepdaughter Caroline McColl, wife of Mike, Brandonville; stepson, Darryl Daley, husband of Sheila, Conyngham; sister-in-law, Gloria Hayes, New Jersey; grandchildren, Shawn, Chris, Rianna, Rachael, Katie, Melanie, Stephanie, Brad, Nikki, Megan, Eddie Joe, Ryan, Kyle and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Kylie, Jordan, Carter, Julianna, Alex, Charlie, Myah, Ella, Mckenna, Nolan, Matteo, Karah, Hudson and Colton; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John's Lutheran Church, 15 West Park Ave., Ringtown. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the church.
A burial with military honors will take place following services in Brandonville Union Cemetery.
The family requests contributions in Francie's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 15 West Park Ave., Ringtown, PA 17967.
For information or to extend condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 7, 2019