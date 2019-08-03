|
|
Francis J. Harmonosky, 80, of Tresckow died Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late John and Mary (Brutosky) Harmonosky.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Church and a member of the former St. Michael's Church, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society.
Prior to retiring he was employed as a heavy equipment operator in the local coal industry with United Mine Workers Local 803, where he enjoyed educating people on the local history of the coal mines.
He was a member of the Tresckow Fire Company.
Francis cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, loved cooking and driving his truck, picking blueberries and mushrooms in the local woods and time spent with his brother, Bernard, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Francine Harmonosky, in 1988; his brother, Bernard; and an infant brother, John. He was the last survivor of his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his wife, the former Annette Audakimow; children, Jennifer Grigouli and her husband, Dr. Anthony Grigoiuli, Hazle Twp.; Michael Harmonosky and his wife. Cheryl, McAdoo; Joseph Harmonosky and his wife. Tara, Mountain Top; Francis A. Harmonosky and his wife, Joelle, Easton; seven grandchildren, Nico Makuta, Katie, Jenna and Mia Harmonosky, Gianna and Rocco Grigouli and Hope Marie Harmonosky; his in-laws, Marion Harmonosky, Tresckow; Jeanette Bezick, Joan Audakimow and Albert Audakimow, all of Hazleto;n and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
Interment will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tresckow.
Friends and relatives may call Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 3, 2019